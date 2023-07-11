Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $35.67

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

