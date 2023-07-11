Analyzing Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Free Report) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Babylon alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Babylon and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 1 0 2 0 2.33 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 5,850.22%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Xcelerate.

This table compares Babylon and Xcelerate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.15 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.02 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Babylon beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon

(Get Free Report)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Xcelerate

(Get Free Report)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.