Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -10.58% -4.83% -4.11% GigaMedia -42.37% -4.66% -4.32%

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.7% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinterest and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 12 10 0 2.45 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.71 -$96.05 million ($0.45) -61.12 GigaMedia $5.59 million N/A -$2.75 million ($0.21) -6.67

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinterest beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

