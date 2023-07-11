Analyzing The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 12.24% 17.08% 9.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 LGI Homes 2 2 1 0 1.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Berkeley Group and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $93.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.72%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Berkeley Group and LGI Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 18.77 LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.32 $326.57 million $11.64 11.14

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LGI Homes beats The Berkeley Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

