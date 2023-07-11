Analyzing voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD)

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares voxeljet and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.33 million 0.56 -$11.87 million ($1.38) -1.31 CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -16,363.64

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than voxeljet. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than voxeljet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for voxeljet and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

voxeljet presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -46.96% -38.77% -15.61% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

voxeljet beats CCUR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

