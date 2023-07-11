Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,050 ($39.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.10) to GBX 3,150 ($40.52) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,080.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $22.95.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

