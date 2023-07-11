Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

