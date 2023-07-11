Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 440,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $54,077,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.