ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

