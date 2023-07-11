ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
