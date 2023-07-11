ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

