Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.65 on Friday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 385.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 264,412 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

