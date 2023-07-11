Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.45 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Ark has a total market cap of $47.45 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,187,574 coins and its circulating supply is 174,187,460 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.