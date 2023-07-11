Ark Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Ark has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $47.48 million and $9.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002787 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,192,946 coins and its circulating supply is 174,192,834 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

