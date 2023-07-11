Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 133,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,220. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.