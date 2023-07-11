Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMP traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.48. 74,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,930. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.