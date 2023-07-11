Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,277. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

