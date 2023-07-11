Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.29. 388,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.