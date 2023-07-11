Arlington Partners LLC Invests $666,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

SBSW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 2,526,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

