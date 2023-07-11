Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.