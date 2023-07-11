Arlington Partners LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,360,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,286,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 69,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $983.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

