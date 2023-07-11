Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

