Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.