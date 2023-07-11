ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.99

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.99 and last traded at C$38.09, with a volume of 12633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.52.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

