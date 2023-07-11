Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 32,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

