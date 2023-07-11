Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

