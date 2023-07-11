Atlas Corp. (ATCOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Atlas Stock Performance

ATCOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44. Atlas has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

