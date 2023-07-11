Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,703 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

