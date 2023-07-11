AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

