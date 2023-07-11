Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 341,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,957. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

