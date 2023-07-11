Avalanche Price Reaches $13.38 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $164.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $13.38 or 0.00043981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,532,571 coins and its circulating supply is 345,813,121 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

