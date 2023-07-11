Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 3.5%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.64 and last traded at $171.65. Approximately 147,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 570,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.