Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

AXON stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 101,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,376. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.23.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

