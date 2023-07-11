BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.87) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.45).

BAE Systems Price Performance

LON:BA traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 897 ($11.54). 3,259,025 shares of the company traded hands. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 702.20 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 955.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 927.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,758.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

