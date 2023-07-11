Bank of America Initiates Coverage on VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded VNET Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura downgraded VNET Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

VNET Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.72 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $6,122,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 921,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at $3,575,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

