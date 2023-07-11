Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

BHB opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

