Barclays Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.96.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.