Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 19.09% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DURA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DURA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

