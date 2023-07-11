Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 405,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,542. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

