Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Plains GP worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 654,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 390,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Plains GP by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 199,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 152,033 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 1,816,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

