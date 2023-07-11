Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 620,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,624. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.