Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,769,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828,551. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

