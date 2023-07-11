Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Hanesbrands worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 335,574 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.