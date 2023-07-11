Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 279.5% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,006,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 13,581,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,500,520. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

