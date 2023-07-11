Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 672,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

