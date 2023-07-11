Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

GIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. 862,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

