Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.67

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 98932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $895.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.