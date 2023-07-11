Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:BEG traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 132.92 ($1.71). 457,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.51. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.69 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £205.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,575.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.32) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($48,199.15). 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

