Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Belden

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 1,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

