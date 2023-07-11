Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Buys A$14,663,217.24 in Stock

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Free Report) insider Brett Blundy purchased 7,758,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,663,217.24 ($9,775,478.16).

Brett Blundy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Brett Blundy bought 11,810,741 shares of Best & Less Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,322,300.49 ($14,881,533.66).

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Blundy bought 25,513,806 shares of Best & Less Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,221,093.34 ($32,147,395.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.37.

Best & Less Group Company Profile

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

