Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd Sells 23,148 Shares

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd sold 23,148 shares of Best & Less Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total transaction of A$43,749.72 ($29,166.48).
Best & Less Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.37.
About Best & Less Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Best & Less Group
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.