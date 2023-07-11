Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd Sells 23,148 Shares

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BSTGet Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd sold 23,148 shares of Best & Less Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total transaction of A$43,749.72 ($29,166.48).

Best & Less Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.37.

About Best & Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.