Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 85,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 260,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
